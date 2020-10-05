Department of health reports 36 new coronavirus cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,580 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness. Today’s numbers included those reported on Sunday and Monday.

As of today, there have been 159,964 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 4,931 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those from age 11 all the way to people in their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine (who reacted to President Trump testing positive for coronavirus in the video above) said through a spokesperson that 12,000 fans would be allowed at the next Browns home game.

