Delta will continue to block middle seats until at least next year

(WJW) — Delta Airlines will continue to block middle seats in their planes until next year.

According to the airline, Delta is extending some of its key health and coronavirus safety protocols this winter holiday season by blocking the selection of middle seats and limiting the number of customers per flight through at least Jan. 6, 2021.

Parties of three or more will be able to book middle seats in effort to allow families to travel together.

“Medical experts, including our own partners at Emory Healthcare, agree – more distance onboard makes a difference,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “We believe that taking care of our customers and employees and restoring confidence in the safety of air travel is more important right now than filling up every seat on a plane. We’ll continue taking a thoughtful, layered approach ensuring customers know to expect the highest standard of care as they prepare for their holiday travels.”

Through October 31, the first-class cabin will be seated at no more than half capacity and the airline will block an aisle of seats on airplanes without middle seats.

On routes where planes begin to fill, Delta will continue to look for opportunities to upsize to a larger aircraft type or add more flights.

Customers can review their seat selections any time prior to departure in My Trips on delta.com or in the Fly Delta app for greater reassurance about space on board.

