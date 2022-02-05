Delta wants unruly passengers on ‘no-fly’ list

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(WJW) — An uptick in violent incidents on flights since the start of the pandemic has Delta Airlines urging U.S. officials to place anyone convicted of being an “unruly passenger” on a national “no-fly” list.

A report from FOX News says Delta CEO Edward Bastian wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for help with the tense situation brought on by COVID restrictions, including mask mandates on flights.

He suggested that a master list, along with stricter prosecution, might be the answer.

Delta already put nearly 1,900 people on a private “no-fly” list for refusing to comply with masking requirements, with 900 of those people submitted to the TSA for civil penalties, according to FOX.

“This action will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft,” Bastian wrote. “Delta, along with our industry partners at Airlines for America, has been advocating since last year for heightened reporting, investigation and prosecution of those who interfere with on-board safety.”

He says incidents with unruly passengers on Delta flights have increased nearly 100% since before the pandemic started but have declined recently – down 50% so far this year from the same period in 2021, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

FOX says 76 reports were received in the first two weeks of this year – about 43 of them were related to masking.