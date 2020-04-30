Delta requiring all customers to wear face coverings while traveling beginning Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJW) — Delta Airlines is requiring all customers to wear masks or face coverings when traveling with the airline.

The temporary requirement goes into effect beginning Monday and states that all customers will have to wear face masks or some sort of covering throughout their travel.

**Watch the video above to learn more about the changes airlines are making due to COVID-19**

“This action is one more way we are working to protect our people, our customers and doing our part in the broader community to help slow and stop the spread of the virus,” the air carrier said in a press release.

Customers will be required to wear the masks at check-in, in gate areas and Sky Clubs, on jet bridges and onboard the plane except during meal service.

There are certain exemptions for children and others with needs that prevent them from being able to wear a face covering.

Delta encourages travelers to bring their own masks but will provide them for free at ticket counters, gates and onboard airplanes to travelers that need them.

Customers will be notified before their flights by email about the requirement and any other changes moving forward that could impact their travel.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers,” Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer, said in a statement. “While we remain committed to our new standard of clean and to providing more space for our customers when they travel, we take seriously the CDC guidelines for adding this extra layer of protection. We believe this change will give customers and employees some additional comfort when traveling with us.”

This is just the latest step Delta has taken to protect customers during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the company blocked sales of tickets for all middle seats, reduced the number of passengers aboard a flgiht and paused automatic upgrades in order to create more space for passengers.

More coronavirus coverage, here.