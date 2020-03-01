Delta Airlines suspends Milan service amid coronavirus concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – JULY 14: A Delta airlines plane is seen as it comes in for a landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Delta Air Lines Inc. reported that their second quarter earnings rose a better-than-expected 4.1%, and also announced that they decided to reduce its United States to Britian capacity on its winter schedule because of foreign currency issues and the economic uncertainty from Brexit. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WJW) — Delta Airlines has temporarily suspended travel to and from Milan on Sunday.

The airline says they are temporarily suspending its daily flight between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) following elevated U.S. Department travel guidance due to coronavirus concerns.

Delta’s last east-bound flight from JFK to Milan will depart on Monday, March 2. The last west-bound flight from Milan to JFK will depart on Tuesday, March 3.

Service to and from Milan will resume starting May 1 and 2, respectively.

Delta’s daily flights out of both JFK and Atlanta to and from Rome will continue as scheduled.

Delta says they have put numerous processes and mitigation strategies in place to respond to coronavirus concerns.

“Delta remains in constant contact with the foremost communicable disease experts at the CDC, WHO and local health officials to respond to the coronavirus as well as ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines,” the airline said on their website.

Customers whose travel plans have been affected can go to the My Trips section of delta.com to help them understand their options.

These options may include rebooking on alternate Delta flights, rebooking on flights after April 30, rebooking on alternate or partner airlines, refunds or contacting us to discuss additional options.

Delta also continues to offer a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for flights between the U.S. and South Korea, China and Italy.

The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve.

