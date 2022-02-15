Delayed non-urgent surgeries? Local doctors say it’s time to come back

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Come on back. That is the message from local doctors to people who may have delayed routine screenings due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Early December, we had an outbreak of COVID as everybody knows and it really drove a surge to our hospitals, so we had to stop non-urgent surgeries. Because of that, people thought ‘should I go to the

hospital? Is it safe?” said Dr. Josh Miller, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Miller said the pandemic has led patients to put off care for their serious medical conditions, specifically, those who have cancer.

“It’s one of our biggest concerns. If you delay your care or screening results, it may turn into where we are treating conditions that are further along,” said Miller.

According to Dr. Jorge Garcia, chief of hematology and solid tumor oncology at UH’s Seidman Cancer Center, Americans missed almost 10 million cancer screenings nationwide in the last two years.

“It’s been a significant decline in access to usual screening tests. Mammograms for breast cancer, colonoscopies for colon cancer, pap smears for cervical cancer and low dose CT scans for lung cancer,” said Garcia.

Now, doctors are starting to notice more patients arriving for treatment with more advanced diseases.

“And it won’t be until two, three, maybe five years down the road that we will really see the impact of COVID in the early diagnosis of cancer,” said Garcia.

Both health systems said hospitalizations have significantly dropped and now is the time to seek medical help, especially if yours is declining.

“If you were delaying, reach out to your doctor whether it’s in-person, phone call, virtually. The reality is cancer doesn’t wait. It’s a devastating disease,” said Garcia.