Dee and Jimmy Haslam donate $1.5 million to coronavirus relief in Ohio

Owner Jimmy Haslam signs autographs before the game with his wife Dee Haslam at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam pledged more than $1.5 million to coronavirus relief efforts in the state of Ohio, the team announced on Monday.

The Haslam 3 Foundation earmarked $1 million to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

“We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said, in a news release.

“We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making.”

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund awards grants to nonprofit organization in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties to complement the work of public health officials.