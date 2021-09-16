Dayton issues mask mandate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission has instituted a citywide mask mandate.

Commissioners voted on the ordinance Wednesday as Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County officials began raising concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the county.

The new mask ordinance requires people ages six and older to wear a mask while inside public spaces regardless of their vaccination status. Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she felt confident that all city commissioners would vote for the mask mandate.

“We’ve heard from Public Health last week calling on communities to issue mask mandates in public indoor spaces. So, you know, that’s what we’ve been following throughout the pandemic is Public Health recommendations. We’re gonna follow through with that,” Whaley said.

The City of Columbus issued a mask mandate last week.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, 3,549 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Ohio. 1 in 4 ICU patients is COVID-19 positive.

People who refuse to follow the mask ordinance could face a civil citation of up to $85.