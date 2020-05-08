Daycares and gyms still awaiting more details from state on when they can reopen

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There was no announcement from Governor DeWine regarding the opening of businesses like gyms and daycares on Thursday.

Kurt Altenburger of Olmsted Falls was disappointed.

“I was also frustrated to not see gyms or fitness added to that. There is a lot of us out there who are just waiting for a date, an end date,” said Altenburger.

Altenburger owns eight Orangetheory Fitness locations in Northeast Ohio.

“Everything is appointment based. We can control who comes in, what time they come in. We are creating spacing so we will be going every other piece of equipment, so we maintain that six-foot distancing,” said Altenburger.

Dewine said an announcement on daycares reopening is coming Monday.

“Daycares are a necessity. Hair, spa, and the others are a luxury. We should be on that list,” said Stella Moga-Kennedy, owner of Le Chaperon Rouge.

Kennedy provides care for 1,300 children at a dozen facilities in Northeast Ohio.

“So many parents are suffering because of the lack of daycare centers. They are trying very hard to make arrangements,” said Kennedy.

*Read more stories about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, here.*

There was no information released about tattoo parlors, either.

“Being appoint-based as tattoo shops are right now, we would be able to control the amount of people who come in,” said Boomer Reagan, who owns Total Immortal Tattoo Salon in Lorain.

Reagan says due to the nature of their work, they practice extreme cleanliness and sanitation.

“We always have to take the extra measures that a lot other places don’t have to take. We do it on a regular basis. So telling us that we can’t open is frustrating. A tattoo shop is as sterile as it can be without being in an operating room,” said Reagan.

Reagan says he and fellow tattoo artists are unable to qualify for unemployment.

And without any answers on when or if they can reopen, he sees no light at the end of the tunnel.

“There are so many tattoo artists, people who work in gyms too, that don’t have answers. But it feels like the tattoo industry and body modification industry has completely been left behind,” said Reagan.

*Click here to learn more about the Stay Safe Ohio order.*