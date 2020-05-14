Ohio day cares permitted to reopen on May 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Day cares across the state of Ohio will be allowed to reopen on May 31, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. The governor made the announcement on Thursday during his daily coronavirus news conference.

With about 90 percent of the state’s economy operating again, concerned parents repeatedly asked how they can return to work without childcare.

The reopening date comes with new protocols, including increased cleaning and hand washing. Classrooms will be limited to nine students for older children and six students for younger children. Education officials said parents will notice changes as soon as they arrive with childcare providers wearing masks.

DeWine closed public, private and charter K-12 school buildings starting March 16. Day cares have been closed since March 26.

Day care facilities were able to apply for a temporary pandemic childcare license that came with the following restrictions:

There should be no more than six children in a class.

Ratios must be kept at one teacher to no more than six children.

Children whose parents are employed by the same entity should be kept together whenever possible.

The same teachers and children in each room should be maintained whenever possible.

There should be limited use of shared space or mixing of groups.

If shared space is used, a rigorous cleaning schedule must be in place.