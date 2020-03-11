LIVE video & blog: Daily health briefings begin in Cuyahoga County today

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Because of the quickly evolving situation due to the coronavirus, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will begin holding daily briefings.

That begins Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.

FOX 8 will stream those updates live. Check out the LIVE BLOG below.

The briefings will be held to update the latest information on the impact to Cuyahoga County.

3 people in Cuyahoga County have been infected with the virus.

LIVE BLOG:

Health commissioner says the county is still at a total of three cases. The patients are in their 50s.

None have required hospitalization

The board of health has spent the last few days finding out who was within a six-foot range of the patients. Officials say they are still working through that report.

The locations of the patients haven’t been released in order to protect their health information.

The governor has set the tone by giving recommendations like canceling in-person college classes, screening students traveling internationally, etc.

We don’t want people to feel anxious about this. We want them to feel prepared and ready.

Who are we worried about most? Seniors, those with chronic diseases. Those with limited lung function or those who are immune-suppressed.

Tips: Clean frequently-touched surfaces, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, try to work remotely when possible.

We saw in China the huge number of cases and spread that occurred — that’s a cautionary tale for us and what we do in the United States.

