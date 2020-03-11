1  of  3
Breaking News
LIVE video & blog: Daily health briefings begin in Cuyahoga County today Coronavirus headlines: Possible tax filing extension; daily health briefings in Cuyahoga County Coronavirus concerns: Local schools, Ohio colleges, public events impacted by the virus
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

LIVE video & blog: Daily health briefings begin in Cuyahoga County today

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Because of the quickly evolving situation due to the coronavirus, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will begin holding daily briefings.

That begins Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.

FOX 8 will stream those updates live. Check out the LIVE BLOG below.

The briefings will be held to update the latest information on the impact to Cuyahoga County.

3 people in Cuyahoga County have been infected with the virus.

LIVE BLOG:

  • Health commissioner says the county is still at a total of three cases. The patients are in their 50s.
  • None have required hospitalization
  • The board of health has spent the last few days finding out who was within a six-foot range of the patients. Officials say they are still working through that report.
  • The locations of the patients haven’t been released in order to protect their health information.
  • The governor has set the tone by giving recommendations like canceling in-person college classes, screening students traveling internationally, etc.
  • We don’t want people to feel anxious about this. We want them to feel prepared and ready.
  • Who are we worried about most? Seniors, those with chronic diseases. Those with limited lung function or those who are immune-suppressed.
  • Tips: Clean frequently-touched surfaces, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, try to work remotely when possible.
  • We saw in China the huge number of cases and spread that occurred — that’s a cautionary tale for us and what we do in the United States.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News