LIVE video & blog: Daily health briefings begin in Cuyahoga County today

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Because of the quickly evolving situation due to the coronavirus, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will begin holding daily briefings.
That begins Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.
FOX 8 will stream those updates live. Check out the LIVE BLOG below.
The briefings will be held to update the latest information on the impact to Cuyahoga County.
3 people in Cuyahoga County have been infected with the virus.
LIVE BLOG:
- Health commissioner says the county is still at a total of three cases. The patients are in their 50s.
- None have required hospitalization
- The board of health has spent the last few days finding out who was within a six-foot range of the patients. Officials say they are still working through that report.
- The locations of the patients haven’t been released in order to protect their health information.
- The governor has set the tone by giving recommendations like canceling in-person college classes, screening students traveling internationally, etc.
- We don’t want people to feel anxious about this. We want them to feel prepared and ready.
- Who are we worried about most? Seniors, those with chronic diseases. Those with limited lung function or those who are immune-suppressed.
- Tips: Clean frequently-touched surfaces, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, try to work remotely when possible.
- We saw in China the huge number of cases and spread that occurred — that’s a cautionary tale for us and what we do in the United States.