CWRU researchers create map used to evaluate risk of COVID-19 transmission

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Researchers at Case Western Reserve University have developed an online risk-assessment tool that will offer updated location-specific information about relative risk of coronavirus exposure.

The online program, currently being called alpha-Satellite, is designed to help users evaluate risk based on all the information available from local, state and federal agencies.

“A growing number of areas are reporting ‘community transmission’ of the virus, which would represent a significant turn for the worse in the battle against the novel coronavirus,” Yanfang Ye, the Theodore L. and Dana J. Schroeder Associate Professor in the department of Computer and Data Sciences and the Institute for Smart who is leading the team, said in a press release. “That points to an urgent need for expanded surveillance so we can better understand the spread of COVID-19 and better respond with actionable strategies.”

The system is designed to automatically provide community-level risk estimates to help people protect themselves while minimizing disruptions to daily life to the extent possible.

Users do this by clicking a location on a Google map or typing in an address or name of a location to see risk-assessment estimates associated with the location pop up in a text box.

Users can them compare the relative risk of transmission of COVID-19 from place to place.

Click here to try out the map.