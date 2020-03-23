CVS to provide bonuses to employees, hire 50,000 in response to pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- CVS is the latest company to announce it's hiring thousands more employees.

In a release posted Monday, CVS Health said it will also provide bonuses to employees who are required to work at CVS facilities as the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonuses will range from $150 to $500 and will be awarded to pharmacists and certain other health care professionals on the frontlines, store associates, managers and other hourly employees.

“Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they’re needed most,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we’re taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”

CVS Health said it is looking to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles all across the country. It called the hiring drive the "most ambitious" in the company's history.

Roles include the following: store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals.

**More on job opportunities, here**

**List of companies hiring**

**In the video, above, see how some local restaurants are helping others during this time**