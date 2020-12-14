CVS hiring hundreds in Ohio to help assist with coronavirus vaccine rollout

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – CVS Health is looking to fill 15,000 positions across the United States to help with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

850 licensed pharmacy technicians will be hired in Ohio.

The company began a nationwide recruitment effort in the fall.

“Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, Chief Human Resources Officer, CVS Health. “However, we’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities. These jobs offer a rewarding career opportunity, with flexible hours, advancement potential and a supportive environment while helping people on their path to better health.”

CVS says their opportunities for full-time personnel include competitive pay, paid training, and a generous benefits package.

