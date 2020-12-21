CVS begins vaccinating residents for coronavirus at 1400 Ohio nursing homes

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Cleveland where nursing home residents began receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – CVS Health says it will be vaccinating people who live at nursing homes and long-term care facilities for coronavirus across the country starting Monday.

That includes 1400 locations in Ohio.

CVS says that has the potential to give 200,000 people in Ohio access to the vaccine.

CVS was selected by the Department of Health and Human Services earlier this month to administer the vaccinations.

CVS Health says it will eventually provide the vaccines to the general public.

