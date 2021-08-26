Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad requiring COVID-19 vaccination, negative test for Christmas ride

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is requiring those 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of their ride for the North Pole Adventure.

Those who cannot provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or negative for COVID-19 will not be allowed on the train. All staff and volunteers will also be required to be vaccinated or have a negative test.

“Many like organizations and venues are implementing similar protocols,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur in a news release on Thursday. “It comes down to doing our part to keep our patrons, volunteers and staff safe.”

The policy takes effect starting Nov. 5 and includes the Veterans Day Train Ride on Nov. 11. Staff and guests are also required to wear masks at stations, depots and aboard the train, under the Transportation Security Administration mandate.

Earlier this month, the CVSR announced it is replacing its popular Polar Express with the North Pole Adventure, which takes families to deliver letters to Santa to the North Pole postmaster. It’ll also feature cookies, carols and Santa’s elves.

Last year’s holiday ride was canceled because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“This is about the health and safety of our community and trying to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Mazur said. “This decision ensures we can safely operate and provide a memorable and safe experience for all our guests.”

North Pole Adventure tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Sept. 8 for CVSR members and at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5 for the general public.