Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels rides through September

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW)–The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced on Wednesday it is canceling rides through Sept. 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The railroad said it will issue refunds to all passengers who purchased advance tickets.

“As we look to an uncertain future with respect to this situation, CVSR must make decisions now,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur, in a news release. “The decision to not run our trains this summer was very difficult, knowing that large gatherings are unlikely to be safe for some time. The health and wellbeing of our customers, volunteers and staff come first.

The CVSR also said it will automatically be extending all active memberships and benefits by the number of months the railroad will be closed.