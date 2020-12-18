Cuyahoga Falls police and fire departments help celebrate the birthday of a 106-year-old woman

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on a lot of people, but especially our seniors.

Staff at the Portage Trail Village Senior Apartments wanted to make sure Sallie still felt the love when she celebrated her 106th birthday this week.

They reached out to the City of Cuyahoga Falls.

The fire department and police department wanted to be a part of it.

They did a drive-by parade outside her window at Portage Trail Village.

Two firefighters even took the ladder right up to her window.

You could see the smile on her face.

Staff at Portage Trail Village say she was “happy and excited.”

“We can’t thank them enough for making her birthday so special!!!” They wrote in a Facebook post.

