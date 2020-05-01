Cuyahoga County zip code data shows more infections ‘everywhere’

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health released new zip code data on coronavirus in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.

“The frequency of infections continues to rise nearly everywhere in our community,” CCBH Director Heidi Gullett said.

It’s similar to the zip code map we’ve seen in recent weeks, but the key thing to notice here is that the map legend has once again changed because of the increasing number of cases.

Click here for more stories on coronavirus

The map key indicates the areas with the most cases have between 63 and 134 cases.

The zip codes indicate where people live, not where they were infected with coronavirus.

They are:

44135

44130

44133

44134

44113

44120

44118

44121

44122

44124

44128

44146

The areas with the fewest number of cases have just under two dozen infections.

CCBH will release updated zip code data next Friday.