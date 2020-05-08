Cuyahoga County zip code data shows more cases in more places

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health released new zip code data on coronavirus in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County Friday.

Similar to previous weeks, CCBH updated the map legend to reflect more cases everywhere.

CCBH reports 1,997 cases county-wide.

The zip codes indicate where infected people live, not where they got coronavirus.

Here are the areas with the most cases:

44135

44130

44134

44113

44105

44120

44118

44121

44128

44122

44124

The most infected areas have 87 to 143 cases.

No zip code reports fewer than 10 cases.