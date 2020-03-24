Cuyahoga County warns of government stimulus scams

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs is warning residents about scams related to COVID-19 and government stimulus checks.

The county said some residents received texts saying, “… fill out this Census form so you can get your stimulus check… If you don’t fill it out you will not receive a check in the mail.” Not only is that false, but texts and posts like this can contain malware or computer viruses.

“Even though some of these texts or posts may seem helpful, they are designed to harm us or our neighbors,” said Sheryl Harris, director of consumer affairs for Cuyahoga County, in a news release on Tuesday. “We all have to be vigilant before we click on a link or share information.”

Be extra cautious with emails or texts that:

Appear to be from a quarantined colleague or client requesting logging into a secure account or system.

Involve a higher-up, Human Resources rep or bank requesting emails with personal info about colleagues, including Social Security or banking info.

Ask you to help with an unexpected transfer of funds, particularly a transfer to foreign suppliers for the purchase of coronavirus medical equipment or supplies

Request your passwords or Social Security numbers to sign up for coronavirus updates or information.

Promise you coronavirus-fighting tips or government money.

Urge you to “forward this to everyone you know” or tell you that the information was received from an insider or “a friend of a friend”

These sites can help you spot email and other coronavirus-related scams:

Report scams:

Report suspicious texts by forwarding them to SPAM (7726).

Report suspicious emails to https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx

Report suspicious social media posts to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov.