Cuyahoga County warns of COVID-19 survey scam promising $90

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga Department of Consumer Affairs and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health are warning residents of two new COVID-19 scams.

The first scam is an emailed survey that offers participants bogus $90 rewards for opinions on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the county. Those receiving this email should not open or click any of the links, including the unsubscribe button.

In the other scam, fake contact tracers call people and ask for their Social Security numbers.

“Legitimate contact tracers never request Social Security numbers or payment information,” Cuyahoga County said on Thursday.

To report scams, go to consumeraffairs.cuyahogacounty.us or call 216-443-SCAM.