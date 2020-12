PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Cuyahoga County officials will hold a virtual news conference on plans for the COVID-19 vaccine at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said it will address the agency’s vaccination program and registration process.

(The news conference will be via phone and not live streamed. Please check back for updates)

This comes after several FOX 8 viewers alerted us to a link circulating, claiming to be a sign-up for the vaccine.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: