Live video: Cuyahoga County officials hold COVID-19 news conference

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County officials held a virtual news conference on the coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon.
County Executive Armond Budish and Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan spoke about current case numbers and vaccines.
“I’m happy to report that COVID-19 cases continue to drop in our community. Clearly, the masking, the distancing, the remote work, avoiding large gatherings, case investigation, contact tracing, suppression of disease clusters and vaccinations have all played a part in this great news,” Allan said.