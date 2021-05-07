COVID-19 positivity rate declines in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Representatives from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health held virtual news conference on COVID-19 on Friday.

Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said testing positivity rates continue to drop and the county is at 216 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The state of Ohio stands at 140.2 cases per 100,000, which is a three-week decrease.

“This is all positive news, and our steadfast commitments to masking and distancing and other protective measure are clearly working,” Allan said.

He urged residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which is now at more than 136 locations in Cuyahoga County.

“Our rate of increase has slowed and so we have to continue to work hard to encourage our friends and family members to get vaccinated,” Allan said. “It’s now easier than ever to get the shot.”