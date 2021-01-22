Cuyahoga County to hold coronavirus news conference

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County leaders will hold a virtual news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

County Executive Armond Budish will be joined by County Council President Pernel Jones, Jr., Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan and, Board of Health Director of Epidemiology, Surveillance, and Informatics Jana Rush.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 84,960 COVID-19 cases and 1,082 deaths in Cuyahoga County since the pandemic began. That’s the most in the state for fatalities and second for cases, behind Franklin County.