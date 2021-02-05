Live video: Cuyahoga County officials hold coronavirus news conference

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County officials held a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon.

County Executive Armond Budish spoke about the need to get vaccines into minority communities while board of health commissioner Terry Allan noted the difficulties in vaccination the large population in the county, with a high amount of seniors.

Cuyahoga County has experienced the most COVID-19-related deaths in the state at 1,219, according to the Ohio Department of Health on Friday. It’s had the second-most cases at 90,623