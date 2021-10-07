Cuyahoga County to begin COVID-19 booster shot clinics

In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will be offering clinics for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots starting Oct. 12.

Up to 750 appointments will available at each of the three clinics. Online registration is open for the first two events.

Oct. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Word Church on South Miles Road in Warrensville Heights.

Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Tri-C Western Campus Recreation Center on West Pleasant Valley Road in Parma.

Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Word Church on South Miles Road in Warrensville Heights.

To be eligible for the Pfizer booster shot, you must meet the following requirements:

You received your second dose of Pfizer at least six months prior to the date of the booster clinic. You cannot receive a Pfizer booster if you received doses of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You are at least 18 years old.

You meet one of the criteria below: You are at least 65 years old or a resident in a long-term care setting. You are 50-64 years old and have certain underlying medical conditions. You are 18-49 years old and have certain underlying medical conditions. You are at least 18 years old and are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of your job or institutional living setting.

