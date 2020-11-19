Cuyahoga County Stay-at-Home advisory in effect; here’s what it means

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Stay-at-Home Advisory issued by Cuyahoga County, the City of Cleveland, and their respective Boards of Health is now in effect.

The advisory was announced Wednesday after a surge in coronavirus cases.

“The pace of the spike outpaced our ramp-up in anticipation of another surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

8,673 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the City of Cleveland.

The new cases reported this week have included multiple children under the age of 5.

“Positive cases are skyrocketing, and we have lost way too many residents to this virus,” said County Executive Armond Buddish.

If we don’t do something and do it now, we are putting everyone at greater risk. We’re putting this Stay at Home Advisory in place to help keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy. We will overcome this, but only if we all work together to make it happen.”

Here’s what the advisory says:

Stay at home to the “greatest extent possible”

Leave home only for work, school, and essential needs

Avoid traveling in and out of the State of Ohio

“You have to presume anyone you come in contact with now, presume they could be positive. We have so much transmission, and you should act as if you’re positive,” Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan said.

The order is in effect through December 17.

Although the advisory urges people to stay home, non-essential businesses remain open.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a virtual town hall meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m.