Cuyahoga County sees continued rise in coronavirus deaths

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County has continued to see a rising death toll from coronavirus.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett will update CCBH cases Tuesday morning.

The Ohio Department of Health reports 96 deaths in Cuyahoga County, the most of any county in the state of Ohio.

However, that number will likely increase Tuesday afternoon when the state updates its cases, as the totals reported by Cleveland and CCBH already exceed the state number.

There are 31 deaths being reported by the Cleveland Department of Health.

76 more are being reported by CCBH.

Even though Cuyahoga County has seen the most COVID-19 deaths, it does not have the most cases.

Marion County has 2,188 cases, according to ODH, but only 4 deaths.

Behind Cuyahoga County, Mahoning reports the most deaths with 65.

The state numbers for Cuyahoga County have 1,938 total cases, another total that will likely increase Tuesday as Cleveland and CCBH data numbers already exceed that.

Cleveland reports 598 cases.

CCBH reports 1,563 cases.

