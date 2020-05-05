Cuyahoga County sees 186 new coronavirus cases in May

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a look at the demographic data from CCBH May 1.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County have jumped by nearly 200 in the last few days.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports 1,864 cases.

1,419 of those are confirmed.

445 are considered probable, which means those patients have symptoms and have had direct exposure to coronavirus but have not been able to get tested.

It is an increase of 186 cases since CCBH’s May 1 report.

There are 95 deaths reported in Cuyahoga County, with ages ranging from 53 to 97.

CCBH reports cases separately from the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

Cleveland reported 800 cases and 38 deaths Monday night.

CCBH also reports 569 cases cleared or recovered.

