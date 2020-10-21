Cuyahoga County schools, teachers and parents navigate learning options as COVID-19 numbers rise

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — COVID-19 is creating an environment of confusion in some school districts as they try to navigate different learning options with cases on the rise in Ohio.

Strongsville City Schools are trying to improve its remote learning program for those who have chosen to learn virtually five days a week after complaints from parents.

Parent Scott Storm started a petition effort and says the all-remote program is mostly videos and other types of instruction with little live face time with a teacher — putting the remote students at a disadvantage.

“They need more interaction with the teacher that is mirroring what the kids are doing in school,” Storm said.

Storm has spoken out at the last three board meetings and says the superintendent did reach out early on, but he was disappointed that the board members did not. He said the board president did acknowledge concern with the program during one of the board meetings.

Storm also says he recommended examples and alternatives that other school districts are using that he says have been successful and could be applied in Strongsville.

Strongsville City Schools released a statement regarding their efforts to enhance the remote learning program:

“Over the past week, our district has held six different focus group sessions with parents and families of our students participating in the virtual learning framework. Superintendent Ryba will be presenting the information and valuable feedback we received during these focus group sessions to the Board of Education during their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. This discussion will provide further guidance on expected enhancements to the virtual learning experiences for students in our District.”

Storm says he expects to hear one of two options at the meeting: “That the school board can say, ‘hey, we can reallocate, we can do what other districts have done and we can make it work with the teachers we have on-staff’ or show the data and prove out why we can’t do that and say ‘we’re forced to hire in teachers to take care of your kids.”

Remote learning continues in Shaker Heights as the school district postponed onsite instruction for Oct. 26 due to Cuyahoga County’s red level 3 status.

A special board meeting Wednesday at 8 p.m. will discuss options for a plan moving forward.

As in Strongsville, Orange City parents say they are concerned about face time with teachers and protested Monday for the district to move from remote to a hybrid model.

The superintendent told Fox 8 he got the blessing from school board members to proceed.

The Orange Teachers Association explained their position in this statement:

“Over the past five months, OTA has worked diligently and will continue to work with district leaders toward a plan that ensures the health and wellness of our students, staff, and community. During this pandemic, our top priorities continue to be the safety and education of our students. OTA agrees with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s Return to School Guidelines as well as the Ohio Education Association’s calls to continue remote learning in counties in the highest tiers of the state’s public health advisory system. OTA members have worked tirelessly to create a robust remote learning program to best serve our students safely. The mutually developed plan focuses on engaging content and personal interaction for students with their teachers and peers, while also limiting screen time. This model has been successful and should remain in place until Cuyahoga county is no longer classified as Red on the state’s advisory system. OTA looks forward to continued discussions with Orange City Schools leaders to agree upon a solution that keeps all students, educators, and community members safe.”

Ultimately, Storm says his hope for his kids and others is minimal disruption to their learning.

“The children need a consistent pattern of educating day in and day out,” he said.

