Cuyahoga County school board passes proposal for new vaccination requirements

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The Beachwood City School board voted unanimously to require unionized and non-union employees to either get vaccinated for COVID-19 or get regular testing.

The requirement also affects students 16 of age and over who participate in extracurricular activities.

When the proposal was first introduced in September, Beachwood Superintendent Robert Hardis said for those who choose to test, the school could provide free test kits for people who need them.

He says their proposal has the support of doctors.

“Too many students and staff miss too much school,” Superintendent Hardis said in the video.