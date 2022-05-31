**Related Video Above: Cuyahoga County now at high levels of COVID-19, CDC says**

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — With Cuyahoga County’s COVID-19 community transmission level now deemed as “high” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an executive order signed Tuesday is once again requiring masks in all government buildings starting Wednesday.

“COVID-19 cases are increasing again in Cuyahoga County, and we do not want to get back to where we were in December of last year,” County Executive Armond Budish said in a statement, following his signing of the order. “I know nobody wants to go back to mask mandates, but this executive order is a necessary measure to help keep both visitors to our buildings and our employees better protected against the virus.”

The updated requirement applies to all visitors and employees, regardless of vaccination status.

Those walking into public buildings in the county are also asked to stay at a 6-foot distance from others and to respect a 4-person limit per elevator.

Cuyahoga County is not the only one in Northeast Ohio to join the “high” jurisdiction — Huron and Ashtabula are also on the list. The CDC recommends people who live in these counties wear a mask in any public space.

Find out more about the CDC’s county transmission levels, which are based on case and hospitalization rated, right here.