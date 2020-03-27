Cuyahoga County reports most COVID-19 cases in Ohio; see how the cases break down across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - Cuyahoga County far exceeds the rest of the counties in the state in coronavirus cases.

According to a database by the Ohio Department of Health, Cuyahoga County has 259.

The next closest is Franklin County with 108.

59 of Cuyahoga County's cases are in the hospital.

Coronavirus deaths in Ohio

Cuyahoga - 2

Franklin - 2

Mahoning - 1

Lucas - 2

Miami - 2

Stark - 2

Trumbull - 1

Columbiana - 1

Erie - 1

Gallia - 1

Across the state, there are 19 cases under the age of 20.

There are 867 cases in Ohio.

15 people have died.

