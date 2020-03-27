1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: U.S. nears 86,000 cases, most in the world Here is a list of what’s considered essential under stay at home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Cuyahoga County reports most COVID-19 cases in Ohio; see how the cases break down across the state

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - Cuyahoga County far exceeds the rest of the counties in the state in coronavirus cases.

According to a database by the Ohio Department of Health, Cuyahoga County has 259.

The next closest is Franklin County with 108.

59 of Cuyahoga County's cases are in the hospital.

Coronavirus deaths in Ohio

  • Cuyahoga - 2
  • Franklin - 2
  • Mahoning - 1
  • Lucas - 2
  • Miami - 2
  • Stark - 2
  • Trumbull - 1
  • Columbiana - 1
  • Erie - 1
  • Gallia - 1

Across the state, there are 19 cases under the age of 20.

There are 867 cases in Ohio.

15 people have died.

See the full map here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral