LIVE: Cuyahoga county reports most coronavirus deaths in the state

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County has the most deaths of any county in the state of Ohio.

That’s according to numbers from the Ohio Department of Health that breaks down the cases in every county.

Cuyahoga County has 83 deaths according to state records.

64 of those are coming from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The City of Cleveland reports 21 COVID-19 fatalities.

That indicates the overall state total will likely go up when ODH updates its numbers Friday afternoon.

CCBH reports 1,432 total cases (1042 confirmed and 390 probable.)

That’s an increase of just 68 since Tuesday.

CCBH may update those numbers when they hold a press conference Friday morning.

Many have said Cuyahoga County reports the most fatalities because of its population size.

In contrast, Franklin County which has a higher population with 1.37 million people, reports 46 deaths.