LIVE: Cuyahoga County cases suggest widespread community spread

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is updating their response to coronavirus Wednesday morning.

They report 409 cases.

That does not include numbers from the City of Cleveland, which is reporting 120 cases.

In Cuyahoga County, the youngest patient is just 11-months-old. The oldest is 96.

The health department is now reporting 8 deaths.

The ages of the deceased range from 63 to 91.

Dr. Heidi Gullett says the case data indicates there is widespread community spread in Cuyahoga County.