CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will update the county’s response on coronavirus Tuesday morning.

According to their website, there are 25 deaths in the county.

The city of Cleveland, which reports numbers separately, said Monday night it had 5 deaths and 319 cases.

Cuyahoga County says the deaths range in age from 55 to 93.

According to CCBH, 143 coronavirus cases have been cleared.