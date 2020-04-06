Cuyahoga County reports 10 coronavirus deaths, hundreds of cases

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) will update the latest on the coronavirus outbreak Monday morning.

They report 10 deaths from coronavirus.

The deceased range in age from 63 to 91.

According to CCBH, there are more than 500 cases of coronavirus in the county.

That does not include numbers for the City of Cleveland.

The state numbers for Cuyahoga County have well over 800 cases.

CCBH is also tracking cases by zip code.

44118, 44121, 44124, 44122, 44128 and 44120 are the zip codes seeing the highest number of cases in the county, according to numbers released Friday.