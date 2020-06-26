Cuyahoga County releases list of businesses with coronavirus complaints

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health released a list of businesses with coronavirus-related complaints on Friday.

The file includes the location and date of the complaint as well as the date health officials followed up. The far right column shows whether the health board determined the complaint was justified.

See the full Cuyahoga County Board of Health list of coronavirus-related complaints here

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said many of the establishments were able to correct the problems on the spot so they may not receive a letter or citation.

There are several reports of businesses like salons, dog groomers, hair supply stores and game shops for remaining open during the peak of the shutdown in Ohio. Other complaints include staff not wearing masks, no social distancing and no sanitation.

More than a dozen complaints are about the Amazon facilities in Euclid and North Randall, noting the number of sick employees.

The list does not include complaints in the city of Cleveland. Those are handled by the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

Cuyahoga County continues to be second in the state for the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, at 6,111 and 346, respectively. Franklin County reports the highest numbers in both categories, according to the Ohio Department of Health.