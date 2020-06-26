1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH NOW: White House holds news briefing as confirmed new coronavirus cases hit a new high in US
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Cuyahoga County releases list of businesses with coronavirus complaints

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health released a list of businesses with coronavirus-related complaints on Friday.

The file includes the location and date of the complaint as well as the date health officials followed up. The far right column shows whether the health board determined the complaint was justified.

See the full Cuyahoga County Board of Health list of coronavirus-related complaints here

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said many of the establishments were able to correct the problems on the spot so they may not receive a letter or citation.

Ohio sees fourth-highest single day spike in coronavirus cases

There are several reports of businesses like salons, dog groomers, hair supply stores and game shops for remaining open during the peak of the shutdown in Ohio. Other complaints include staff not wearing masks, no social distancing and no sanitation.

More than a dozen complaints are about the Amazon facilities in Euclid and North Randall, noting the number of sick employees.

The list does not include complaints in the city of Cleveland. Those are handled by the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

Cuyahoga County continues to be second in the state for the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, at 6,111 and 346, respectively. Franklin County reports the highest numbers in both categories, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral