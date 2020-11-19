Cuyahoga County Public Library moves to curbside service amid COVID-19 spike

(Watch a portion of the Cuyahoga County news conference on coronavirus in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Public Library will revert to curbside and drive-thru service at its 27 branches.

It comes as the county issued a stay-at-home advisory and COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

“We prioritize the health and safety of our staff and residents and want to do everything in our power to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” the library system said on Wednesday.

Materials already on hold will be available for pickup during regular operating hours.

Residents needed printing service can contact their local branch for assistance.

“As residents throughout Cuyahoga County band together to fight this pandemic, we want to continue to supply you with the library materials you want and need,” Cuyahoga County Public Library said.

