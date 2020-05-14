Cuyahoga County Public Library announces reopening plans

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a FOX 8 story on CCPL cuts.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Public Library (CCPL) has announced plans for a phased reopening.

All branches have been closed since March 13.

13 CCPL branches will begin a curbside service June 1.

Several branches will offer a drive-thru window.

Curbside service will be offered at the Fairview Park and Solon branches.

CCPL staff will begin calling customers who have placed items on hold starting June 1 to provide information about where they can pick up items they placed on hold while the Library was closed.

Customers may begin returning materials on June 1. CCPL will continue to waive fines and fees on all returned materials until June 15.

Returns will be accepted via library book drops only and can be returned at any of CCPL’s 27 branches.

The next phase will include limited public access. No dates have been set for that, but CCPL says it will be decided based on guidelines from state and local leaders.