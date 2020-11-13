Cuyahoga County Public Library adding new safety measures due to surge in COVID-19 cases

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Public Library is adding some new safety measures in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases being reported.

According to a press release, starting Monday, Nov. 16, all staff and customers over the age of two will be required to wear a face mask. Face shields, bandanas, gaiters or improvised facial coverings will not be allowed. A mask will be provided to those who don’t have one.

In addition, costumers may not eat or drink inside any of the branches until further notice.

“Like you, we miss the days of seeing children play together after a storytime or a group of seniors discussing current events – but we know those days will return. The good news of a vaccine is in sight, and we all must remain vigilant so that we can gather again safely in the future.”

Visit www.cuyahogalibrary.org to learn more about the changes.

