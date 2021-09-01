Cuyahoga County officials to provide COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will provide an update on COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Health Commissioner Terry Allan and director of epidemiology Jana Rush are expected to speak.

There have been more than 124,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7,600 hospitalizations and 2,200 deaths in Cuyahoga County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health. About 57 percent of the population in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

