Cuyahoga County officials to provide COVID-19 update

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and representatives of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a virtual news conference on COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They will also be joined by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s President Patricia DePompei RN, MSN.

Cuyahoga County leads the state of Ohio in hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus. More than 2,000 people in the county have died from COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said vaccines have been started in more than 56 percent of the population.