Live video: Cuyahoga County officials provide coronavirus update

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health provided an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a briefing Friday afternoon.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish reminded residents that the county falls under the state’s mask mandate. He said the intent isn’t to punish people for not wearing masks.

“We want people to understand that wearing a mask keeps us all safe,” Budish said.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has a hotline for mask complaints at 216-698-5050. It’s received about 1,400 calls and online form submissions. Budish said many complaints involve shopping malls, big retailers and gas stations.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan also had a warning to younger people. Locally and nationally, cases in younger adults, in their 20s and 30s, continue to rise and many are asymptomatic.

“Younger people can unknowingly infect older people,” Allan said.

He said we all need to operate as if all people have the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 10,215 total cases and 407 deaths from the virus in Cuyahoga County, according to the latest report from the Ohio Department of Health on Friday.

