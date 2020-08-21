Cuyahoga County officials to provide coronavirus update

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish will hold a news briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

He will be joined by Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan, Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett and Board of Health Co-Director of Prevention and Wellness Romona Brazile.

According to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday, there have been 14,673 total cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County, resulting in the deaths of 544 residents.

For the first time since the Ohio Public Health Advisory System was introduced nearly two months ago, the county was moved from Level 3 to Level 2 for risk of the virus.

