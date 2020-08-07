LIVE: Cuyahoga County officials provide coronavirus update

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– A group of Cuyahoga County officials will hold a news briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Friday at 2:30 p.m.

County executive Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett will speak during the virtual news conference.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 13,141 total COVID-19 cases resulting in 491 deaths in Cuyahoga County, as of Thursday afternoon.

