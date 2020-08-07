PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– A group of Cuyahoga County officials will hold a news briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Friday at 2:30 p.m.
County executive Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett will speak during the virtual news conference.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 13,141 total COVID-19 cases resulting in 491 deaths in Cuyahoga County, as of Thursday afternoon.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- LIVE: Cuyahoga County officials provide coronavirus update
- Ready to have the time of your life? Jennifer Grey returning for ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel
- Plane skids off runway in India; 14 killed, dozens hurt
- Six Shoreby Club employees test positive for COVID-19 before President Trump’s visit
- Bowling Green State University offering $1,500 credit to some students who cancel housing contracts