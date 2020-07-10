Live video: Cuyahoga County officials provide update on coronavirus

1  of  3
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County officials will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

County executive Armond Budish will be joined by Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commission Terry Allan and Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett.

As of Friday, there were 8,786 total cases of COVID-19 with 393 deaths from the virus in the county, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Cuyahoga County saw an increase of 268 cases and 10 fatalities since Thursday.

Cuyahoga County continues to rank second in the state for coronavirus cases and deaths. It one of seven counties in Level 3 of Ohio’s Public Health Advisory Alert System, which measures an area’s risk for the virus.

Counties in Level 3 fall under Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate for public areas.

