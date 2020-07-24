Cuyahoga County launches mask compliance website

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cuyahoga County launched a website for people to report their experiences with businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. It was introduced during a news conference on Friday.

Patrons are encouraged to submit their positive and negative feedback about businesses’ compliance with mask orders, sanitation practices and social distancing. The initial data is from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health hotline.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish compared the site to Yelp or Rotten Tomatoes, adding customers can check the map before visiting an establishment.

“My hope is if you see a business practicing good protocols, that you will take the time to tell people so we can see the good and bad actors,” Budish said. “This will give everyone a way to shop comfortably.”

On the map are bars, restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and more.

Budish also reminded people to remain socially distance, wash their hands and wear a mask.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 11,206 total cases of COVID-19 and 435 deaths in Cuyahoga County since the pandemic began.

